Axovant Gene Therapies Strengthens Board of Directors and Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

Kristiina Vuori, M.D., Ph.D. is a leading genetics and cancer researcher who serves as President and Board member of Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Appointment of Dr. Vuori establishes a majority independent Board of Directors

Parag V. Meswani, Pharm.D., promoted to Chief Commercial Officer to support Axovant’s commercialization efforts across clinical-stage pipeline

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies for neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Kristiina Vuori, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors and the promotion of Parag. V. Meswani, Pharm.D., from SVP, Commercial Strategy & Operations to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective October 6, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristiina to our Board and to recognize the impact Parag has made while serving as our head of Commercial strategy,” said Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Axovant. “Kristiina is a recognized scientific leader who has made significant contributions in the fields of genetics and cancer biology while providing exceptional leadership during her tenure as President of the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. We believe her scientific prowess combined with her diverse leadership experiences will be an ideal complement to our Board as we navigate exciting new milestones in our innovative gene therapy programs. Additionally, as we continue to advance our clinical-stage pipeline, we are excited to promote Parag to CCO. His deep commercial experience at the intersection of neurology and genetic medicine from companies such as Biogen and Spark Therapeutics uniquely qualify him to lead commercialization at Axovant in the years ahead.”

Atul Pande, M.D., Chair of Axovant’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, said “Kristiina, a respected scientific leader, is an important addition to our Board. In addition to her academic track-record, Kristiina strengthens our Board by enhancing our diversity and marks a new phase at Axovant with a majority independent Board of Directors. This appointment demonstrates our commitment at Axovant to build an organization that recognizes diversity of ideas and representation as critical components of our long-term growth and success. We look forward to Kristiina’s contributions and guidance over the years ahead.”