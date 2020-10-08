 

Goodfood Announces Launch of Goodfood WOW, a New Unlimited Same-Day Grocery Delivery Service

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, is proud to announce the launch of Goodfood WOW, its new unlimited same-day grocery delivery service, in the Greater Montreal Area. This new service is scheduled to expand to other major Canadian cities over the next year.

Goodfood WOW offers an even more flexible and convenient online grocery experience, allowing members to order any combination of meal kits, groceries, prepared meals, and other products as frequently as needed during the week, with same-day delivery included for all orders over $35 — all for only $9.99 a month.

“Increasing flexibility for our customers to get their grocery basket is key to our growth strategy and we look forward to the continued expansion of Goodfood WOW in the coming months as this innovative experience will further accelerate online grocery shopping across the country,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Our members expressed strong interest for a fast and flexible service to simplify their grocery shopping and meal planning, and Goodfood WOW is our answer to that need. It allows members to order our delicious products as many times as they want in a week and have them safely delivered to their door. The response has so far been very positive,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has three production facilities (one operational in the Fall) and administrative offices in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario (one in operation and another under construction), one production facility in Calgary, Alberta and one production facility in the Vancouver area, British Columbia. Goodfood had 280,000 active subscribers as at August 31, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

