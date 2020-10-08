VSBLTY SIGNS PARTNER AGREEMENT WITH KIOSK INFORMATION SYSTEMS TO ADD THERMAL DETECTION, COMPUTER VISION AND ACCESS CONTROL TO NEW KIOSK SOLUTION

In this COVID-19 pandemic era, businesses are creating new safety protocols, including adjunct temperature screening measures to routinely provide additional safeguards for employees, retail customers, and venue patrons entering all types of facilities. The KIOSK Entry Series provides contactless, self-service technology to accurately and efficiently measure people for “at-risk” temperatures at the point of admittance, thereby reducing virus transmission potential between the operator and the person being scanned. The solution is supported by KIOSK Managed Services to ensure uptime and security for a seamless user experience.

VSBLTY’s artificial intelligence-driven facial recognition software will be used to enhance the facility access functionality of the KIOSK Entry Series models, enabling businesses to provide employee check-in while anonymously screening guests and visitors. Additional features include mask detection, access control integration capability, as well as scannable QR Codes for users to conduct optional health surveys on their own smart phone. Kim Kenney, President of KIOSK, comments, “Customer feedback tells us some organizations will continue temperature screening safety protocols adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic as an ongoing best practice. These added software features provide real solution staying power. The commercial release of this platform represents an important milestone for our partnership and we’re confident the solution will simplify best practices during the pandemic and beyond.“

To ensure the system is measuring both temperature and subject distance, the Entry Series utilizes a dual-camera sensor array to increase data points and accuracy. One sensor camera provides high-performance thermal imaging to capture an on-screen temperature scan. The second sensor camera utilizes sensing technology to calculate the distance between the camera and the subject. This technology further enables the camera to detect that it is reading an actual face—as opposed to an object or a picture of a face. Together, the sensor array provides an appropriate field of view with a temperature readout accuracy of ±0.5° C. The contactless scan reads and reports an individual’s temperature to an operator. Scanned records are completely anonymous unless the subject knowingly opts into an employee recognition database. The operator then has the appropriate information to either grant entry based on facility protocols and policies (no intervention) or enact secondary screening for exceptions of elevated temperature.