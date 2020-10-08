Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Formation of Multiple Sclerosis Scientific Advisory Board

Leading Multiple Sclerosis Experts to Inform U.S. Launch Planning and Market Access Strategies

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced the formation of a Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) Scientific Advisory Board.



The Helius MS Scientific Advisory Board currently consists of nine esteemed researchers, clinicians and medical doctors with a body of work in MS and neurorehabilitation that follows the continuum of MS care. The main purpose of the Helius Medical MS Scientific Advisory Board is to advise the Company on aspects of its commercial, reimbursement and market access strategies related to the use of its novel PoNS technology for the treatment of MS. They will review and discuss the Company’s existing clinical data, including its real world evidence, as well as its on-going research opportunities. The MS Scientific Advisory Board’s initial goals will also include developing a new foundational scientific message, helping to validate the positive effects of neuromodulation in improved neurorehabilitative care, informing the development of the Company’s planned U.S. launch strategy to the MS community following the receipt of clearance and providing guidance on the Company’s reimbursement and market access strategies.