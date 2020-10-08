 

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Formation of Multiple Sclerosis Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 13:30  |  58   |   |   

Leading Multiple Sclerosis Experts to Inform U.S. Launch Planning and Market Access Strategies

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced the formation of a Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) Scientific Advisory Board.

The Helius MS Scientific Advisory Board currently consists of nine esteemed researchers, clinicians and medical doctors with a body of work in MS and neurorehabilitation that follows the continuum of MS care. The main purpose of the Helius Medical MS Scientific Advisory Board is to advise the Company on aspects of its commercial, reimbursement and market access strategies related to the use of its novel PoNS technology for the treatment of MS. They will review and discuss the Company’s existing clinical data, including its real world evidence, as well as its on-going research opportunities. The MS Scientific Advisory Board’s initial goals will also include developing a new foundational scientific message, helping to validate the positive effects of neuromodulation in improved neurorehabilitative care, informing the development of the Company’s planned U.S. launch strategy to the MS community following the receipt of clearance and providing guidance on the Company’s reimbursement and market access strategies.

“The individuals that comprise our MS Scientific Advisory Board represent key expertise along the patient journey,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and CEO of Helius. “Their perspective, knowledge and advice will be critical to our efforts to build awareness of how our PoNS technology may enhance neurorehabilitation outcomes.”

“I believe the strength and passion of our newly formed MS Scientific Advisory Board is ideal for guiding Helius as we plan for our next key milestones,” said Dr. Harry Kovelman, Helius’ Vice President of Medical Affairs. “Their deep clinical expertise in treating individuals with gait issues due to Multiple Sclerosis and their knowledge of neurorehabilitation and other modalities to ‘prime the brain’ will be invaluable as we evaluate how to optimize the health economic and patient impact in the U.S.”

The nine members of the Helius MS Scientific Advisory Board include:

  • Dr. Deborah Backus, PT, PhD, FACRM, Director, MS Research, Shepherd Center, immediate past president and current Board Member, ACRM
  • Dr. Francois Bethoux, MD, Director of Rehabilitation Services at the Cleveland Clinic Mellen Center
  • Dr. Michelle Cameron, MD, PT, MCR, Neurologist, Associate Professor, Multiple Sclerosis Center, Oregon Health & Science University
  • Dr. Evan T. Cohen, PT, MA, PhD, NCS., Associate Professor, Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences, Rutgers University School of Health Professions
  • Dr. Nora Fritz, PT, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Health Care Sciences and Department of Neurology, Wayne State University School of Medicine.
  • Brian Hutchinson, PT, MSCS, Executive Director, Dignity Health, Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center
  • Dr. Stephen Kanter, PT, DPT, ATC, Director of Rehabilitation Services at the International Multiple Sclerosis Management Practice (IMSMP)
  • Dr. Prudence Plummer, PT, PhD, Professor, Department of Physical Therapy in the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at MGH Institute of Health Professions
  • Dr. Mandy Rohrig, PT, DPT, MSCS, Can Do Multiple Sclerosis
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...