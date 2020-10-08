Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Formation of Multiple Sclerosis Scientific Advisory Board
Leading Multiple Sclerosis Experts to Inform U.S. Launch Planning and Market Access Strategies
NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today
announced the formation of a Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) Scientific Advisory Board.
The Helius MS Scientific Advisory Board currently consists of nine esteemed researchers, clinicians and medical doctors with a body of work in MS and neurorehabilitation that follows the continuum of MS care. The main purpose of the Helius Medical MS Scientific Advisory Board is to advise the Company on aspects of its commercial, reimbursement and market access strategies related to the use of its novel PoNS technology for the treatment of MS. They will review and discuss the Company’s existing clinical data, including its real world evidence, as well as its on-going research opportunities. The MS Scientific Advisory Board’s initial goals will also include developing a new foundational scientific message, helping to validate the positive effects of neuromodulation in improved neurorehabilitative care, informing the development of the Company’s planned U.S. launch strategy to the MS community following the receipt of clearance and providing guidance on the Company’s reimbursement and market access strategies.
“The individuals that comprise our MS Scientific Advisory Board represent key expertise along the patient journey,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and CEO of Helius. “Their perspective, knowledge and advice will be critical to our efforts to build awareness of how our PoNS technology may enhance neurorehabilitation outcomes.”
“I believe the strength and passion of our newly formed MS Scientific Advisory Board is ideal for guiding Helius as we plan for our next key milestones,” said Dr. Harry Kovelman, Helius’ Vice President of Medical Affairs. “Their deep clinical expertise in treating individuals with gait issues due to Multiple Sclerosis and their knowledge of neurorehabilitation and other modalities to ‘prime the brain’ will be invaluable as we evaluate how to optimize the health economic and patient impact in the U.S.”
The nine members of the Helius MS Scientific Advisory Board include:
- Dr. Deborah Backus, PT, PhD, FACRM, Director, MS Research, Shepherd Center, immediate past president and current Board Member, ACRM
- Dr. Francois Bethoux, MD, Director of Rehabilitation Services at the Cleveland Clinic Mellen Center
- Dr. Michelle Cameron, MD, PT, MCR, Neurologist, Associate Professor, Multiple Sclerosis Center, Oregon Health & Science University
- Dr. Evan T. Cohen, PT, MA, PhD, NCS., Associate Professor, Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences, Rutgers University School of Health Professions
- Dr. Nora Fritz, PT, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Health Care Sciences and Department of Neurology, Wayne State University School of Medicine.
- Brian Hutchinson, PT, MSCS, Executive Director, Dignity Health, Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center
- Dr. Stephen Kanter, PT, DPT, ATC, Director of Rehabilitation Services at the International Multiple Sclerosis Management Practice (IMSMP)
- Dr. Prudence Plummer, PT, PhD, Professor, Department of Physical Therapy in the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at MGH Institute of Health Professions
-
Dr. Mandy Rohrig, PT, DPT, MSCS, Can Do Multiple Sclerosis
