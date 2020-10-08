Scalefusion Now Supports Remote Control for Windows 10 Devices

 

PUNE, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that it's Unified Endpoint Management solution Scalefusion, now provides Remote Control feature for managed Windows 10 devices.

Remote Control for Windows 10 helps the IT teams in streamlining remote troubleshooting for managed Windows 10 devices. For remote working and frontline employees, device errors and extended turn-around times for issue resolution is counterproductive. The Remote Control feature eliminates the need to physically administer device issues and IT can extend contactless troubleshooting.

IT teams can mirror the Windows 10 device screens on their dashboard, take control of the screens, virtually maneuver the cursor to click and perform actions and also use their physical keyboard to type in on the remote Windows 10 desktop or laptop. IT can thus not only gain a better understanding of the device issue but can also perform activities on the device-end to fix it.

"Supporting remote desktops and laptops is now more crucial than ever. Often, the end-users are unable to describe the issues or concerns they are facing with the devices. The conventional support ticketing process doesn't work in such cases. With Remote Cast, IT teams can understand the device issue with more clarity, similar to physically holding the device for troubleshooting. Moreover, the Control feature enables the IT teams to quickly fix issues without bringing the device from the field to the office," commented Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP Mobility, Scalefusion.

"Resolving device issues remotely is paramount, especially in the era of remote working and Scalefusion Remote Support helps in achieving the same," he added.

For more information about Scalefusion Remote Support for Windows 10 devices or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/remote-support

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 6000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

