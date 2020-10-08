Best Buy kicks off Black Friday on Oct. 13-14

For two days, on Oct. 13 and 14, shoppers can get dozens of deals straight from the not-yet-released Black Friday ad – including one of the most anticipated deals of the season: a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just $529.99, a deal so good it will be on the ad’s front cover. The rest of Best Buy’s Black Friday ad, and more opportunities to score Black Friday deals, will come later this month.

It’s truly a holiday season like no other. To help shoppers start their holiday shopping season early — and safely — Best Buy is kicking off Black Friday next week.

And there’s no need to lose sleep wondering if these deals will get better before Black Friday — this year, they come with Best Buy’s Black Friday guarantee. Because it’s 2020 and life is unpredictable, if the price on one of these deals goes lower before Black Friday, My Best Buy customers will be automatically reimbursed the difference.[i]

Best Buy is also offering even more options to get your tech, like contactless curbside pickup, store pickup, same-day and next-day delivery options and more.

Sneak peek of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals available next week:

Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for only $529.99 (Save $220)

Laptops starting at $119.99

JBL Free True Wireless headphones only $69.99 (Save $80)

More ways than ever to get your order:

Contactless curbside pickup is now available and is a safe, convenient and easy way to get your tech this holiday — and ready in an hour. Place your order online and select the “Curbside Pickup” option and your nearest store. Park in the designated “Curbside Pickup” area and let us know you’ve arrived. Our team will deliver your order directly to your vehicle while maintaining proper social distancing and safety protocols.

Store pickup is another fast, secure and convenient option for those who shop online and want to pick up at a nearby Best Buy store. Orders placed with store pickup are also ready within an hour.

Almost all Best Buy stores offer same-day delivery on thousands of products, delivered by 9 p.m. local time for shoppers who order by 1 p.m. local time.

Customers across the country can also get free next-day delivery on thousands of items.

Shoppers can pick up their order at more than 16,000 alternate locations, including UPS and CVS locations. More than 80% of the U.S. population lives within five miles of at least one of these locations.

Safety protocols for shopping in stores

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, and especially true this holiday season, nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees. To make sure everyone can safely shop:

Customers and employees are required to wear face coverings. We will supply a face covering if you don’t have one.

All employees are following multiple safety guidelines, including daily wellness checks, personal protective equipment, regular cleaning of high-touch areas and more.

We will continue to limit the number of customers allowed in stores at a time throughout the holiday season. Each store will follow all local guidelines, and we will allow a limited maximum capacity to allow for the CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines.

Each store will have a dedicated customer experience host at the front of the store to help direct customers, answer questions and manage any lines.

Extended holiday returns

Buy your gifts and other items from Best Buy this holiday with the peace of mind of easy returns. Purchases made Oct. 13 through Jan. 2, 2021, have an extended return period through Jan. 16, 2021.[ii]

[i] If you are a My Best Buy member and you purchase a qualifying item (those identified between Oct. 13, 2020, and Oct. 14, 2020, with a “Black Friday Price Guaranteed” message on them on BestBuy.com) and the price of qualifying item goes lower than your purchase price prior to Nov. 28, 2020, we will refund you for the difference between your purchase price and the lower price. Reimbursements will take place by Dec. 14, 2020. Limitations apply. Full details at BestBuy.com/BlackFriday on Oct. 13.



[ii] Best Buy extended holiday return policy excludes items purchased with a third-party contract (e.g., cellphones, cellular tablets and cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans, etc.), holiday products (e.g., artificial trees, lights, decorations, etc.) and major appliances. All other terms and conditions of the Best Buy Return & Exchange Promise (https://www.bestbuy.com/returns) apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005125/en/