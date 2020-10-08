Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Regulatory Approval of Drought Tolerant HB4 Wheat in Argentina

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, announced today that Argentina’s Ministry of Agriculture has granted approval of the Company’s HB4 Wheat ‘event’ for growth and consumption. Argentina is Latin America´s largest wheat producer and the world’s first country to adopt HB4 drought tolerance technology for this staple crop.

The country’s regulatory clearance follows approval of HB4 Soybean, which has been approved in other major production geographies, including the US and Brazil which, together with Argentina, represent nearly 80% of the world’s total soybean acreage. Commercialization of HB4 Wheat in Argentina is contingent upon import approval in Brazil, which purchases just over 85% of its wheat from Argentina. Currently, regulatory processes for HB4 Wheat also continue advancing in the US, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Bioceres intends to initiate regulatory processes in Australia and Russia as well as certain countries in Asia and Africa.