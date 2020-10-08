SIGA Announces Public Health Agency of Canada Intent to Purchase Up To 33,300 Courses of Oral TPOXX

P ublic Health Agency of Canada Contract would be Second Contract by a Canadian Governmental Agency for the Procurement of Oral TPOXX



Delivery of 18,500 Courses by March 31, 2023; Delivery of Additional 14,800 Courses Subject to Option Exercise

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has issued an advanced contract award notice (ACAN), indicating that the PHAC intends to purchase up to 33,300 courses of oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) within five years as specified in the ACAN, with 3,700 courses to be delivered by March 31, 2021; a cumulative total of 18,500 courses to be delivered by March 31, 2023; and an additional 14,800 courses to be delivered after March 31, 2023, subject to option exercise. The ACAN is required to remain open for at least 15 days, during which time a potential alternative supplier may submit a competing Statement of Capabilities. This ACAN follows, but is separate and incremental to, the issuance in April, 2020 of a contract by the Canadian Department of National Defence (CDND) for the delivery of up to 15,325 courses of oral TPOXX.



“We are pleased to see this ACAN from the Public Health Agency of Canada, which highlights the importance of smallpox preparedness for not only the military, but also for civilian populations. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how devastating a pandemic can be to both human health and the economy, and it has highlighted that an effective therapeutic to mitigate the impact of a potential smallpox outbreak is critical. Both the United States and Canada have highlighted the importance of preparedness with contracts for the procurement of TPOXX,” said Dr. Phil Gomez, CEO of SIGA Technologies. “We are continuing to work collaboratively with our partner, Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc. and both the Department of Defence and the Health Agency to support procurement needs for TPOXX to protect Canada’s military and civilian populations.”

The value of courses to be sold to Canada will be disclosed upon any final award by the Canadian government. In any contract issued by Canada, Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Meridian”, a Pfizer Company) will be the counterparty to the contract and SIGA will be responsible for the manufacture and delivery of product.