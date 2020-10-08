 

CloudMD Launches CloudMD On Demand, a National, Online Telemedicine Service for Pharmacies, Insurance Companies and Employers

  • CloudMD on Demand is a turnkey, online telemedicine solution for enterprise clients including: pharmacies, insurance companies and employers across Canada
  • A simplified, seamless solution with access to quality healthcare and exceptional patient experience wherever and whenever patients need it
  • Continuity of care spanning multiple healthcare modalities through an existing network of allied care professionals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce the launch of a new service: CloudMD On Demand, an online, virtual care service for companies, insurers and pharmacies to offer their customers easier, more convenient access to virtual telemedicine.

CloudMD On Demand aims to provide turnkey and readily accessible virtual healthcare options to enterprise level partners. Through the offering, CloudMD develops a white-labeled, customizable landing page where individuals can get access to a doctor on demand for non-emergency medical appointments. This offering is especially important for employers, insurance providers and pharmacies, who have been instrumental in the development of this service. In addition, corporations with e-commerce websites can streamline the process for customers to see a doctor online and refill a prescription for pick up at a pharmacy location of their choice, or have it delivered directly to their doorstep.

COVID-19 has increased the need for access to care through digital platforms, and employers are looking for evidence based, outcome-oriented solutions that will offer virtual healthcare for employees and their family members. Equally important is that the healthcare provided virtually, is delivered by physicians with the same level of patient care compared to an in person visit in a clinic.

CloudMD uses public healthcare resources to ensure the highest quality of care and treatment plans for patients. The availability of the on-demand service is important for partners to continue managing the wellbeing of their customers and employees. The on-demand platform also eliminates the disruption in continuity of care caused by limited healthcare resources due to the pandemic. Patients are able to receive cost effective and efficient care, while empowering them to take control of their healthcare.

