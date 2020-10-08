 

FuelCell Energy Celebrates National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day  Providing Hydrogen for Transportation, Delivering Long-Duration Energy Storage and Carbon Capture Through its Advanced Technologies Programs

  • Advancing Distributed Hydrogen – Will provide Toyota the distributed green hydrogen needed at the Port of Long Beach, California to accelerate the adoption of fuel cell car and truck transportation, improving air quality in the region.
  • Advancing Electrolysis and Long Duration Energy Storage – Working to commercialize solid oxide hydrogen generation, storage, and power generation platform.
  • Advancing Climate Change Mitigation – Developing transformative carbon capture solutions leveraging carbonate fuel cell technology to capture carbon while producing power.

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology – with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy – today, as part of celebrating National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day in the United States, provides an update on its various Advanced Technologies programs. FuelCell Energy began researching and formulating its platform solutions in 1969, and has produced well over 10 million-megawatt hours of clean electricity since commercializing its first platform 17 years ago.

The energy sector is undergoing an unprecedented global transformation as part of the push to decarbonize. Meeting carbon goals set by companies, states, and countries worldwide will require a multidimensional strategy and commitment from all participants across all energy sectors. FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to support the rapid growth associated with the hydrogen economy, by not only leveraging its proven carbonate fuel cell technology that is capable of producing both electricity and hydrogen while capturing carbon, but also through commercialization of its SureSource Storage solid oxide platform, anticipated to offer industry leading efficiencies in the production of renewable hydrogen.

Leveraging five decades of research and development expertise, FuelCell Energy has evolved its SureSource carbonate fuel cell technology to focus on hydrogen as a product. Our SureSource carbonate fuel cells extract hydrogen from biogas or natural gas through a clean reforming reaction with water that occurs in the stacks’ fuel electrodes. This local production of hydrogen is unique and highly efficient, as key elements needed by the reforming reaction – heat and water – are byproducts of the already occurring SureSource fuel cell reactions.

