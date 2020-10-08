 

Firmenich steps up industry-leading sustainability performance achieving 5-year goals

GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, today releases its annual Sustainability Report 2020, which shows that the Group achieved its five-year goals, accelerating its industry-leading environmental and social performance. In the independently verified report, Firmenich also outlines its sustainability vision for 2030, with clear and measurable actions on climate, nature and human rights, while progressing on B Corp certification.

"Firmenich is turning ambitious commitments into clear achievements in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and living up to its legacy as a responsible company and industry leader," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "Vital global challenges such as climate change and the unprecedented Covid health crisis demonstrate that our inclusive capitalism approach is more essential than ever. We are stepping up our ambition with ever more targeted and transparent sustainability goals."

"Our audited GRI 2020 Sustainability Report shows how Firmenich has moved the needle across the board since the launch of our sustainability plan in FY2016, and we met our five-year goals with a measurable and recognized impact," said Berangère Magarinos Ruchat, Chief Sustainability Officer, Firmenich. "We are also laying the foundations for our new sustainability vision for 2030 that builds on three pillars -- people, nature and climate action --  supported by ambitious 2025 performance targets."

The 2016-2020 strategy closed with the completion of the SDG Action Manager, a key milestone on our B Corp journey. In FY 2020, Firmenich also refreshed its Code of Ethics, relaunched its Human Rights Policy and a new, enhanced Responsible Sourcing approach. The Group further improved its industry-leading safety performance, recognized by a RosPA Gold Safety Award. Accelerating implementation of its pioneering and award-winning Diversity & Inclusion agenda, Firmenich notably reached gender parity on its Executive Team and expanded the recruitment of differently abled people as well as youth opportunities.

