Dynatrace to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today that it will report financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020, before market open on October 28, 2020.

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results and its business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 28, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (833) 714-0933 for the U.S. and Canada or internationally dial (833) 714-0959 with conference ID # 3256426. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at ir.dynatrace.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 11, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 for the U.S. or Canada or (416) 621-4642 for international callers and entering conference ID # 3256426. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

