Scott Vogel Joins CBL Properties Board of Directors

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that Scott D. Vogel has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott Vogel to our board of directors," said Stephen D. Lebovitz, chief executive officer. "In addition to his extensive financial and capital markets background, Scott has provided guidance and oversight to numerous companies through the restructuring and transformation process with excellent results. We are confident that his unique expertise will be a valuable resource and beneficial addition to our diverse board as we navigate CBL’s financial reorganization. We look forward to his contributions to our board and company."

Vogel is managing member of Vogel Partners, LLC, a private investment and advisory firm. Before establishing his own firm, Vogel served for 14 years as managing director at Davidson Kempner Capital Management. Vogel also worked at MPF Investors as well as the investment banking group at Chase Securities. He has served on numerous boards over the course of his career, including Neiman Marcus, Payless Shoes, and PetSmart. Vogel currently serves on the boards of directors of Avaya, Bonanza Creek Energy, Contura Energy, and several private companies. He received a bachelor’s degree from Washington University and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.