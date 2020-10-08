 

Cornerstone Hires Chief Diversity Officer

Business Wire
08.10.2020   

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the appointment of Duane La Bom as the company’s first Chief Diversity Officer. In this role, La Bom is responsible for driving the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy by introducing new programs that foster an inclusive workplace environment and ensure the entire global Cornerstone team is doing its part to contribute to lasting, cultural change.

La Bom joins Cornerstone today as a seasoned leader in the DEI space. He brings nearly 20 years of experience leading successful HR and DEI programs at both emerging, high-growth organizations and established Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, he was the Executive Director of Global Diversity & Inclusion for Texas Instruments, and prior to that, he was the Chief Diversity Officer and VP of Talent Management for Andeavor. He also held HR and DEI leadership positions at Rackspace, Toyota Motors Manufacturing North America and Willamette Industries.

As Chief Diversity Officer at Cornerstone, La Bom will head the company’s Diversity Leadership Council to evaluate its people practices and partner closely with leaders across the organization to reshape programs and open lines of communication. La Bom will also drive DEI excellence by leading the company’s Cornerstar Resource Groups (CRGs), a collection of online communities where Cornerstone employees can virtually and productively congregate, discuss and voice their concerns.

“The appointment of Duane La Bom further solidifies Cornerstone’s global commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where our people feel included and appreciated for bringing their authentic selves to work,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “Duane brings extensive experience to this new role, and I look forward to his guidance on new programs and initiatives that will make our company even stronger and drive positive change.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve developed a passion for building high-performing, inclusive cultures that improve employee engagement and continually drive business growth,” said Duane La Bom, Chief Diversity Officer, Cornerstone. “I look forward to partnering with leaders across the organization to launch new initiatives that encourage us to learn from each other and create meaningful change.”

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 6,300 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and 50+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

Disclaimer

