Five Star Senior Living Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 5th

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2020 financial results before the Nasdaq opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. At 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time that afternoon, President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Jeff Leer and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Margaret Wigglesworth will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5436. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 12, 2020. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10148150.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.fivestarseniorliving.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of June 30, 2020, FVE operated 265 senior living communities (30,660 living units) located in 32 states, including 241 communities (28,348 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,312 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates communities that include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and skilled nursing communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy SolutionsTM, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. As of June 30, 2020, Ageility operated 206 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 40 inpatient rehabilitation clinics. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

