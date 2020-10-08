 

Diversified Healthcare Trust Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 5th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2020 financial results before the Nasdaq opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Francis and Chief Financial Officer Richard Siedel will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 12, 2020. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10148143.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.dhcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2020, DHC’s $8.3 billion portfolio included 412 properties in 38 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 12 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and more than 30,000 living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

