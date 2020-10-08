Amneal & PL Developments Launch Store Brand Program of Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1%

Voltaren Arthritis Pain was switched OTC in February of 2020, making it available to US consumers without a prescription. Prior to switching OTC, sales of diclofenac sodium topical gel, 1% totaled approximately $250 million.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (“Amneal’ or the “Company”) and PL Developments (PLD) today announced that they have commenced shipments of store brand equivalent Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel (diclofenac sodium topical gel, 1%) in 50, 100 and 150g laminate tubes following FDA clearance. Amneal and PLD have partnered to bring this important product to US retailers.

“We, along with our partners at PLD, are excited to announce the launch of the first brand matching portfolio of store brand Voltaren OTC,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers. “We were the first to market generic Voltaren Gel in 2016 and are pleased to launch an OTC version. This represents another example of Amneal’s commitment to bringing affordable generic medicines to US consumers.”

Mitch Singer, CEO of PL Developments, said, “We are thrilled to expand our product partnership with Amneal. By working together, we are able to bring the first truly brand matching portfolio of store brand Voltaren OTC to US retailers. This successful launch continues our commitment to bringing valuable and affordable products to our retail partners and to US consumers.”

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies, primarily focused on serving the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. AvKARE is also a packager and wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers who are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.