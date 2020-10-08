Wiley Partners with the Investments and Wealth Institute to Expand Offerings for Investment Professionals

In times of uncertainty, people are more likely to want a plan for their financial future. New data from the IWI shows that client perceptions of their advisors are changing in response to the current crises, with 31 percent of clients having considered changing advisors, up from 21 percent in 2019. Certified advisors who offer support, guidance, and education to their customers are proven to differentiate their practice, retain their clients and grow to advance their careers.

John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JWA) (NYSE: JWB) today announced a partnership with the Investments & Wealth Institute (IWI) to host Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) online exam preparation curriculum on Wiley’s Efficient Learning platform. Wiley’s CIMA Exam Review course and this partnership will help finance professionals hone their expertise and prepare them to attain the CIMA credential.

“Giving professionals the tools and path they need to advance in their career is core to Wiley’s mission,” said Renee Altier, Senior Vice President, Wiley in Academic and Professional Learning. “This partnership will benefit professionals seeking to create more value for clients, advance their skills, and hone their expertise. We are thrilled to grow our support in this field by partnering with the Institute.”

This new partnership brings the Institute’s endorsement of Wiley’s CIMA Exam Review Course, which provides busy wealth management professionals organizational tools like the adaptive Exam Planner, hundreds of practice questions with rationales, plus Wiley’s new CODiE nominated FocusME TechnologyTM Adaptive Review to effectively prepare for their certification exam. In addition, the forthcoming Official Digital Curriculum will provide global professionals the skills needed to engage and support individual and institutional clients in this increasingly complex investment environment.

“New research on client and investor preferences when hiring a financial advisor shows a rising bar of expectations for ethics and advanced expertise,” said Sean R. Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Investments & Wealth Institute. “The Investments and Wealth Institute and Wiley have partnered to better prepare financial advisors for the rising expectations of clients, which has always been the Institute’s mission.”

This announcement further underscores Wiley’s mission to support learning success by delivering best-in-class content that accelerate the success of today’s students and professionals, clearing the path for long-term success in high-demand, high-growth careers. For more information, visit Wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Established in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute, formerly IMCA, is a professional association, advanced education provider, and standards body for financial advisors, investment consultants, financial planners, and wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics. Investments & Wealth Institute administers three certifications, Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA). Through its publications, live events, online courses, assessment-based certificate programs, and advanced certifications, the Institute delivers premier-quality, practical education to advanced practitioners in more than 39 countries.

All Corporate News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005180/en/