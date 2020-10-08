VBI Vaccines Announces e-Poster Presentation at The Liver Meeting 2020

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that its abstract highlighting data from the Phase 3 program evaluating Sci-B-Vac, the company’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine, was accepted for e-poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) – The Liver Meeting, on November 13, 2020.

Poster #: 0742

Title: A 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine (3AV) provides consistently higher seroprotection rates (SPR) and anti-HBs titers in all subjects, including those known to have a reduced immune response to a mono-antigenic vaccine: results from the phase 3 double-blind, randomized study (PROTECT)

Session: Hepatitis B: Epidemiology, Prevention, Natural History

Presenter: Joanne Langley, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Community Health and Epidemiology, CIHR-GSK Chair in Pediatric Vaccinology, Dalhousie University, and Head of the Division of Infectious Disease, IWK Health Centre, and principal investigator of the PROTECT study

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:55 PM ET

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most significant infectious disease threats with more than 290 million people infected globally. HBV infection is the leading cause of liver disease and, with current treatments, it is very difficult to cure, with many patients going on to develop liver cancers. An estimated 780,000 people die each year from complications of chronic HBV such as liver decompensation and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About Sci-B-Vac

Sci-B-Vac is a licensed, third-generation hepatitis B vaccine that has demonstrated safety and efficacy in over 750,000 patients. Sci-B-Vac is the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, comprised of the S, pre-S1, and pre-S2 surface antigens of the hepatitis B virus, and is approved for use and commercially-available in Israel. In December 2017, VBI initiated patient dosing in a global Phase 3 clinical program that consisted of two concurrent pivotal studies: PROTECT, a safety and immunogenicity study, and CONSTANT, a lot-to-lot consistency study. Data from both the PROTECT study and the CONSTANT study, which were announced in June 2019 and January 2020, respectively, will comprise the basis for the regulatory submissions in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, expected to begin in the fourth quarter 2020.