CommScope Announces Distributed Access Architecture Portfolio Expansion

CommScope announced today three new solutions empowering global operators to take the next step towards 10G, using the latest Remote PHY (R-PHY) and MACPHY Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) technologies. These additions give operators a new range of choices for realizing the advantages of DAA in both traditional segmented and fiber-deep architectures.

CommScope E6000N-RD2322-RXD | E6000n RD2322 Remote PHY/MACPHY Device (RxD) for Distributed Access Architectures enabling high-speed data, voice over IP and video solutions over hybrid fiber coaxial cable networks (Photo: Business Wire)

The original series of E6000n Remote PHY Devices (RPDs), the E6000n RD1322 RPD released last year, and the new E6000n RD2322 RxD leverage operators’ installed base of fiber nodes as the foundation for driving processing power closer to the customer premises. The advantages include better operational efficiencies, simplified headend operations, and a clearer path to virtualization.

Notably, the RD2322 2x2 RxD can operate in both Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY configurations, allowing operators to choose either architecture and enabling those who deploy in Remote PHY to make a seamless transition to Remote MACPHY via software and configuration changes. Furthermore, the new E6000r High Density (HD) R-PHY Shelf supplements the portfolio as a 1RU headend and hub-site offering that can host up to eight RPDs, for quickly increasing service group density and extending digital fiber networks. Finally, the proven original E6000n Remote PHY Device has a new variant, the OM6-RPD-112 that can support 1x2 operation in the OM6000 fiber node, doubling the available upstream service group density to serve more subscribers with higher service tiers.

“Our updated DAA portfolio highlights the range of choice that CommScope affords our operator customers,” said Kevin Keefe, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “The RD2322 is a great example, giving operators the flexibility to deploy in either Remote PHY or Remote MACPHY architectures. Similarly, the HD Remote PHY Shelf enables a new level of density for the headend and the hub site. Whether it’s Remote PHY or Remote MACPHY, we have a solution to suit each operator’s unique vision and architecture.”