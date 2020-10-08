 

Western Digital Redefines the Next-Gen Gaming Experience with Expanded WD_BLACK Portfolio

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) is helping gamers enhance their setups and adapt to the evolving gaming landscape heralded by the next generation of games with today’s introduction of three new and upcoming products for its WD_BLACK portfolio of storage solutions. These include its first NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology, a fully bootable Gen3 x8 add-in-card and a Thunderbolt 3-powered NVMe SSD gaming dock, each offering eye-catching RGB lighting options.

Western Digital’s latest additions to the WD_BLACK portfolio offer innovative gaming solutions to help consumers meet the demands of next-gen games. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As game developers move towards creating immersive titles that require higher performance, consumers need to equip themselves with the best tools to stay up-to-speed,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “Innovative, high-performance storage solutions are essential to keep up with this ever-changing landscape. Our latest WD_BLACK products have been purpose-built to allow gamers to meet the increasingly high standards of future games and gaming platforms. We’ve optimized these products to not only provide more storage for gamers but to elevate the gaming experience as a whole.”

The latest and upcoming WD_BLACK gaming portfolio includes:

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD Designed to feature the unprecedented performance of PCIe Gen4 technology, this future-ready product will deliver fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s1 (1TB model). Built with the WD_BLACK G2 controller and optimized for top-tier and high-intensive gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments), the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD will help gamers achieve supreme PC performance. It reduces game load times and transfers files faster than its predecessor while using brand new cache technology3. In addition to high performance, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD also delivers improved low queue-depth performance over its predecessor, allowing both gaming and everyday users to experience smoother loading of applications. And, for the ultimate in aesthetics and customization, there will be an optional RGB-enabled heatsink model that cuts down on thermal throttling. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD non-heatsink version will be available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities2 starting at $149.99 (MSRP USD).

03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
30.09.20
Western Digital Unveils Unmatched Combination of Speed and Portability With Its Enhanced Line of SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs
23.09.20
Western Digital Fuels Growing AI-Enabled Video Recording Systems Market With Expanded Family of WD Purple Solutions
22.09.20
Western Digital Aligns Product Strategy With New Flash and HDD Business Units; Hires Industry Veteran Robert Soderbery as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Its Flash Business

Western Digital: Rücksetzer für Einstieg nutzen?!