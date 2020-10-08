 

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

08.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) (the “Company"), today announced that it will report its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and its business outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (877) 375-9141 (domestic) or (253) 237-1151 (international) and use passcode 1398872. The Company will also broadcast the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of its website at www.feacbdc.com. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through November 15, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 international) and entering passcode 1398872. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) is a closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to middle market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, the Company also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities and direct equity co-investments. The Company targets investments primarily in middle market companies with annual EBITDA generally between $5 million and $25 million. The Company is headquartered in Boston, with additional origination teams in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. The Company’s investment activities are managed by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (the “Advisor”), an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For more information on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc., please visit www.feacbdc.com. For more information on First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, please visit www.feac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management’s control, including the factors described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.
Lauren Vieira
(617) 790-6070
lauren.vieira@feim.com

Media Contact:
Emily Meringolo
(646) 502-3559
emeringolo@stantonprm.com




