 

Oncocyte and Fondazione Michelangelo, a Leading Non-Profit Cancer Research Foundation, Announce Immune Therapy Biomarker Collaboration

Investigator-sponsored trial to evaluate DetermaIO as a biomarker of neoadjuvant checkpoint inhibitor response in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)

Collaboration to generate near-term pharmaceutical services revenue for Oncocyte, and may facilitate a path to U.S. clinical launch in 2H2021

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Fondazione Michelangelo (FM) in Milan, Italy to evaluate DetermaIO as a biomarker for response in the NeoTRIPaPDL1 trial (NCT02620280). The biomarker trial is a prospectively designed, retrospective study of archived study material from the therapeutic trial in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), one of the new frontiers for immune therapy treatment.

At recently held scientific conferences, The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2019 and American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO) 2020, researchers from the West Clinic and MD Anderson Cancer Center, respectively, presented results on the predictive performance of DetermaIO in response to PD-1 therapies in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and TNBC. In these initial studies, the test outperformed the two currently available biomarkers, PD-L1 and TMB, most commonly used to inform patient selection for immunotherapy.

Dr. Luca Gianni president of FM said, “The data presented at both ASCO and SITC are very promising and suggest that DetermaIO may enable the identification and selection of TNBC patients who are most likely to benefit from checkpoint inhibitors. We continue our pursuit of a definitive biomarker for the appropriate selection of patients for immune therapy in TNBC and are enthusiastic about our new collaboration with Oncocyte. We are very hopeful that DetermaIO’s ability to comprehensively assess the tumor microenvironment will improve patient stratification and, ultimately, contribute to better tailored administration of immune-checkpoint therapy.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Fondazione Michelangelo as we seek to establish the clinical validity of DetermaIO in TNBC, a form of breast cancer where patients have minimal options to impact clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Doug Ross, Chief Medical Officer of Oncocyte. “Based on the success of our previous studies with checkpoint inhibitors in TNBC, we believe that the comprehensive information provided by the DetermaIO gene expression signature, when compared to current patient selection strategies, will enable more appropriate identification of patients who are expected to be most responsive to IO treatment.”

