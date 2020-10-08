 

BetterLife Announces VirTrial as Clinical Trial Patient Monitoring Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT) an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that it will be teaming up with VirTrial, LLC (“VirTrial”) to conduct patient monitoring for their imminent COVID 19 clinical trials in Australia to test the efficacy of AP-003, a proprietary interferon alpha 2b formulation. 

VirTrial is a telehealth platform provider that is changing the way pharmaceutical companies conduct clinical trials and enabling research sites to improve patient recruitment and retention. VirTrial’s platform enables BetterLife to empower their selected clinical research sites to perform virtual visits – a combination of secure video, audio, chat and messaging, which can be used on any device. Incorporating virtual visits facilitates BetterLife to evaluate, qualify and routinely monitor both patients and research sites for studies without physical travel.

Unlike other clinical trial vendors that began as technology companies, VirTrial has a stable team of clinical research veterans and experienced tech entrepreneurs teaming together to lead the company towards providing the human population with remote access to clinical research sites.

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife said, “Considering the constant changing restrictions on travel due to COVID-19, we felt that this was the best option for us to proceed without delay with our patient trials.  We feel that partnering with an innovative company like VirTrial will assist us in virtually monitoring patients who may or may not be able to travel to our clinical sites owing to self-isolation at home.”

Mark Hanley, CEO of VirTrial commented, “The sites are excited about the opportunity to be part of the solution for a true and present need and appreciate the benefit of being able to conduct the study via a fully remote DCT to eliminate any risk to employees.”

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian added, ‘’It is exciting to know that we are making use of technology that allows us to safely deliver and monitor the efficacy of AP-003 for patients in the comfort of their homes. Patients will have an easier time committing to the rigors of a clinical trial knowing that they can participate from their home.”

BetterLife would also like to announce that it has signed a share purchase agreement to assign the issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Pivot Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corp., to an unrelated third party.  The assignment includes the Company’s lease of the manufacturing facility in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Canada and its in-process Health Canada license application.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
BetterLife Receives FINRA Approval and Resumes Trading on the OTC Markets
23.09.20
BetterLife Provides Update on OTC Trading Activity
17.09.20
BetterLife Scales up Manufacturing of AP-003 (Interferon Alpha 2b) to Prepare for Clinical Trials
09.09.20
BetterLife CEO Interview on Canadian Stock Exchange Podcast Discussing Recent Advancements Now Live