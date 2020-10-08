BetterLife Announces VirTrial as Clinical Trial Patient Monitoring Partner

VirTrial is a telehealth platform provider that is changing the way pharmaceutical companies conduct clinical trials and enabling research sites to improve patient recruitment and retention. VirTrial’s platform enables BetterLife to empower their selected clinical research sites to perform virtual visits – a combination of secure video, audio, chat and messaging, which can be used on any device. Incorporating virtual visits facilitates BetterLife to evaluate, qualify and routinely monitor both patients and research sites for studies without physical travel.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT) an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that it will be teaming up with VirTrial, LLC (“VirTrial”) to conduct patient monitoring for their imminent COVID 19 clinical trials in Australia to test the efficacy of AP-003, a proprietary interferon alpha 2b formulation.

Unlike other clinical trial vendors that began as technology companies, VirTrial has a stable team of clinical research veterans and experienced tech entrepreneurs teaming together to lead the company towards providing the human population with remote access to clinical research sites.

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife said, “Considering the constant changing restrictions on travel due to COVID-19, we felt that this was the best option for us to proceed without delay with our patient trials. We feel that partnering with an innovative company like VirTrial will assist us in virtually monitoring patients who may or may not be able to travel to our clinical sites owing to self-isolation at home.”

Mark Hanley, CEO of VirTrial commented, “The sites are excited about the opportunity to be part of the solution for a true and present need and appreciate the benefit of being able to conduct the study via a fully remote DCT to eliminate any risk to employees.”

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian added, ‘’It is exciting to know that we are making use of technology that allows us to safely deliver and monitor the efficacy of AP-003 for patients in the comfort of their homes. Patients will have an easier time committing to the rigors of a clinical trial knowing that they can participate from their home.”

BetterLife would also like to announce that it has signed a share purchase agreement to assign the issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Pivot Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corp., to an unrelated third party. The assignment includes the Company’s lease of the manufacturing facility in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Canada and its in-process Health Canada license application.