 

Synaptics to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November 5, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 1-833-614-1539 (conference ID: 2270329) at least ten minutes prior to the call. Synaptics will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.synaptics.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 12, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 2270329.

About Synaptics:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is pioneering the relationship between people and intelligent devices, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences for the premium market. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, video, vision, AI, audio and connectivity products are built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for the smart home, smartphones, PC and peripherals, and automotive markets, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

For more information contact:
Jason Tsai
Head of Investor Relations
Jason.Tsai@synaptics.com


