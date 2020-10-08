 

Home Bistro, Inc. Partners with Celebrity “Iron Chef” Cat Cora

Joint Venture Formed to Create Co-Branded, Home Delivered, Specialty Cuisine.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: GRTDD) (the “Company”) , a provider of high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals, today announced that it has partnered up with celebrity “Iron Chef” Cat Cora to create a line of home delivered gourmet meals inspired by Chef Cora’s Southern and Mediterranean roots. Cora was raised in a Greek home in Mississippi. The meals will be marketed exclusively at www.homebistro.com.

 “This is a significant step forward in the evolution of Home Bistro,” stated Home Bistro CEO, Zalmi Duchman. “Cat Cora is one of the most renowned and respected chefs in the world – her considerable achievements in the culinary arts speak for themselves. She is the ideal partner to initiate Home Bistro’s next generation of culinary diverse products.”

Cat Cora added, “I’m very much looking forward to creating a new and exciting line of culinary delicacies with Home Bistro.  Home Bistro’s team’s in-depth experience in the direct-to-consumer food market will prove a great platform to offer my Mediterranean inspired cooking to a large consumer base, where they can enjoy healthy, gourmet prepared meals in the comfort of their homes.”

The Company expects to launch the new line of “Cat Cora” meals by or about November 2020.

About Cat Cora

Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, avid philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six. The Jackson, Mississippi native, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and went on to cook at two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France. Cora has been captivating audiences since she made her TV debut in 1999, as co-host of Food Network’s Melting Pot with Rocco Di Spirito. She went on to host My Country My Kitchen: Greece, Date Plate, and was one of the featured hosts on Fine Living’s Simplify Your Life.

In 2005, Cat Cora made television history when she became the first-ever female Iron Chef on Food Network’s hit show: Iron Chef America. After Cat’s Iron Chef debut, she was featured extensively on a number of television shows, including as co-host on BRAVO's "Around the World in 80 Plates" as well as FOX's "My Kitchen Rules.” and ABC’s “Family Food Fight”.

