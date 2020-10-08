Gamesquare Esports Inc. Completes RTO; Set to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamesquare Esports Inc. (formerly Magnolia Colombia Ltd.) (“Gamesquare” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it expects to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) today under the ticker symbol “GSQ”. This follows the successful acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), the authentic esports agency, and the successful completion of its previously announced business combination pursuant to a reverse takeover transaction (“RTO Transaction”) with Magnolia Colombia Ltd. (“Magnolia”). Gamesquare is focused on the high growth esports market by signing top-tier talent in the influencer, on-screen talent and player categories as well as adding new companies to its roster of global brand relationships. Additionally, Gamesquare continues to build its pipeline of potential acquisitions to accelerate growth and scale with a focus on companies with a proven track record of high growth and profitability.

“This is an exciting time in esports as viewership has never been higher and the attention that the industry is attracting from major brands is incredible,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of Gamesquare. “Code Red has built a leading talent agency and esports is in their blood. I see tremendous potential within the agency business by expanding relationships with top talent and with leading global brands trying to reach an important group of consumers that are loyal to authentic gaming and non-gaming brands. Furthermore, there is a tremendous opportunity to acquire companies serving the esports market that we believe can benefit greatly from access to capital as part of the Gamesquare group of companies.”

Completion of RTO Transaction, Share Consolidation and Name Change

The RTO Transaction was structured as a three-cornered amalgamation, pursuant to which 2631443 Ontario Inc. (“Subco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Gamesquare Inc. amalgamated (the “Amalgamation”) to form a newly amalgamated company (“Amalco”). Prior to the completion of the Amalgamation, the existing common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Magnolia Shares”) were consolidated on a 5.8 to 1 basis resulting in 9,996,050 Magnolia Shares outstanding post consolidation. Pursuant to the Amalgamation, former holders of common shares of Gamesquare Inc. (the “Target Shares”) received one post-consolidation share of the Company for each Target Share held and Amalco became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.