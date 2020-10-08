 

Esports Entertainment Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

globenewswire
08.10.2020   

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today announced an interview with CEO Grant Johnson will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.

In the exclusive interview, Johnson discusses the Company’s Three Pillar growth strategy as well as recent achievements and upcoming milestones.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/1LOKqZyjd_s

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations 
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries
Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com




Disclaimer

