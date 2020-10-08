NIO Selects Cerence for Collaboration on Voice Technologies

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that NIO, a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, has selected Cerence for collaboration to deploy voice technologies in its products. Cerence delivers its industry-leading automotive voice innovations in a flexible and advanced architecture.



“We’re proud to partner with NIO to support their users with an intuitive, intelligent, future-forward assistant experience,” said Charles Kuai, Corporate Senior Vice President & President, Greater China Region, Cerence.