 

NIO Selects Cerence for Collaboration on Voice Technologies

globenewswire
08.10.2020   

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that NIO, a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, has selected Cerence for collaboration to deploy voice technologies in its products. Cerence delivers its industry-leading automotive voice innovations in a flexible and advanced architecture.

“We’re proud to partner with NIO to support their users with an intuitive, intelligent, future-forward assistant experience,” said Charles Kuai, Corporate Senior Vice President & President, Greater China Region, Cerence.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

 


