Mustang Bio Announces MB-105 Data Selected for Presentation at the Virtual 27th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “We are pleased that City of Hope will be presenting initial data from the Phase 1 trial of MB-105 at the virtual 27th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat. MB-105 is our CAR T cell therapy that is being studied for the potential treatment of prostate cancer. We look forward to continuing to progress this PSCA-targeted CAR T program.”

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that initial Phase 1 data on MB-105, a PSCA-targeted CAR T administered systemically to patients with PSCA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), will be presented at the virtual 27 th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat, which is being held October 20 – 23, 2020.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Clinical Development of PSCA-targeted CAR T cell therapy for mCRPC

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2020, 11:50 a.m. PT

Presenter: Tanya Dorff, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Experimental Therapeutics,

Head, Genitourinary Cancer Program, City of Hope, Duarte, CA

For more information, please visit the 27th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat website at https://www.pcf.org/scientific-retreat/27th-annual/.

About MB-105 (PSCA CAR T technology)

MB-105 was developed in the laboratory of Saul Priceman, Ph.D., assistant professor in City of Hope’s Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and a scientist in the T Cell Therapeutics Research Laboratory led by Stephen Forman, M.D., leader of City of Hope’s Hematologic Malignancies and Stem Cell Transplantation Institute and the laboratory’s director.

The Phase 1 clinical trial of MB-105, one of the first chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) trials for prostate cancer in the nation, can enroll up to 33 patients. Its primary endpoints are to define the side effects and the best dose of the prostate stem cell antigen (PSCA) CAR T cells in treating patients with PSCA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Secondary endpoints include assessing the expansion and persistence of PSCA CAR T cells, the clinical response based on Prostate Cancer Working Group 3 (PCWG3) criteria, the survival outcomes and serum cytokine profiles in peripheral blood pre- and post-therapy, as well as describing the PSCA expression level on tumor cells prior to CAR T cell infusion and the relationship it may have with disease response and toxicities. For more information on this Phase 1 trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov using identifier NCT03873805.