COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Digital within Financial Services

During the “Future of Lending” roundtable at the Summit, discussions primarily focused on the need for increased digital capabilities to ensure lenders create more engaging relationships with their customers. A market research survey commissioned by TransUnion on Sept. 21, 2020 reinforces the need for more digitalization.

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves through the financial services ecosystem and has challenged the way lenders have historically operated. As more commerce moves to digital platforms, empowered consumers hold even more power in today’s global, tech-driven economy. This was one of the key revelations during TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) Financial Services Summit, attended virtually by more than 160+ global financial services executives between Sept. 21-23.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the trend towards digital platform use has become especially prevalent, with 40% of consumers now using these channels more frequently. The increase is happening at a time when 60% of consumers say that the majority of their financial transactions are conducted via mobile applications. In terms of frequency, one in three consumers are engaging with their preferred financial institution multiple times a week via digital channels and roughly two in three are utilizing such platforms a minimum of once a week.

“The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for lenders to adopt new technologies and stay competitive in this changing environment. A strong digital presence is now all but required to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” said Liz Pagel, senior vice president of consumer lending at TransUnion and the moderator of the Future of Lending roundtable. “Financial institutions that prioritize digital innovation to optimize their consumer interactions are likely to see the most upside over the long-term.”

While the lending industry as a whole faces a period of recovery following the pandemic, organizations are looking to the future. A group of 20 financial services executives were queried during the Summit and half of these leaders believe the lending industry will take a year or longer to return to pre-COVID levels. However the same percentage of executives also noted that their organizations will be making more investments in digital capabilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.