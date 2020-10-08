 

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Digital within Financial Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

TransUnion explores how lenders and consumers have adopted digital platforms

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves through the financial services ecosystem and has challenged the way lenders have historically operated. As more commerce moves to digital platforms, empowered consumers hold even more power in today’s global, tech-driven economy. This was one of the key revelations during TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) Financial Services Summit, attended virtually by more than 160+ global financial services executives between Sept. 21-23.

During the “Future of Lending” roundtable at the Summit, discussions primarily focused on the need for increased digital capabilities to ensure lenders create more engaging relationships with their customers. A market research survey commissioned by TransUnion on Sept. 21, 2020 reinforces the need for more digitalization.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the trend towards digital platform use has become especially prevalent, with 40% of consumers now using these channels more frequently. The increase is happening at a time when 60% of consumers say that the majority of their financial transactions are conducted via mobile applications. In terms of frequency, one in three consumers are engaging with their preferred financial institution multiple times a week via digital channels and roughly two in three are utilizing such platforms a minimum of once a week.

“The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for lenders to adopt new technologies and stay competitive in this changing environment. A strong digital presence is now all but required to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” said Liz Pagel, senior vice president of consumer lending at TransUnion and the moderator of the Future of Lending roundtable. “Financial institutions that prioritize digital innovation to optimize their consumer interactions are likely to see the most upside over the long-term.”

While the lending industry as a whole faces a period of recovery following the pandemic, organizations are looking to the future. A group of 20 financial services executives were queried during the Summit and half of these leaders believe the lending industry will take a year or longer to return to pre-COVID levels. However the same percentage of executives also noted that their organizations will be making more investments in digital capabilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seite 1 von 2
TransUnion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results
01.10.20
TransUnion Accelerates Strategic Focus on Identity-Enabled Marketing Solutions with Agreement to Acquire Tru Optik
24.09.20
Consumers Remain Resilient Despite Broader Economic Challenges
22.09.20
TransUnion Appoints Billy Bosworth to its Board of Directors
15.09.20
Ongoing COVID-19 Challenges Stagnate Hospital Visit Recovery
10.09.20
One in 10 U.S. Adults Say They Have Been Victims of Identity Theft Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began
10.09.20
TransUnion to Present at Barclays 2020 Global Financial Services Conference
09.09.20
TransUnion to Present at Barclays 2020 European Business Services and U.S. Credit Bureau Forum