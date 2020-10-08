Endonovo Therapeutics’ Offers FDA Cleared Solution to Opioid Epidemic Which Has Significantly Increased During the COVID Pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), announced today a new marketing and public awareness campaign around their FDA Cleared SofPulse that has been proven to help the in the response to the opioid epidemic during the COVID pandemic. “Our country and the world is currently going through a very trying time due to COVID-19 which has significantly exacerbated the opioid epidemic within the U.S.. SofPulse has shown proven clinical and surgical results - and can be a major solution to helping resolve the opioid epidemic by decreasing patient opioid abuse after patient surgeries.” stated Alan Collier CEO of Endonovo.



As reported in The American Medical Association's (AMA) Advocacy Resource Center the alarming trend, showing “Increases in opioid related overdose and other concerns during COVID pandemic.” A recent Pharmacy Times interview entitled “Management Solutions for Opioid Epidemic Are Similar to Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic”, emphasized, “prevention on a public health scale is vital to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, likewise, preventing exposure to opioids by reducing patients’ opioid requirements is the parallel achievement with regard to the opioid epidemic. A public health scale application of opioid exposure prevention would necessitate the addition of treatments to standards of care across healthcare and would be required to combat the epidemic.”

Finding solutions for reducing patient opioid use after medical procedures would offer a significant solution to help overcome the opioid epidemic. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) states, “80% of people who use heroin first misused prescription opioids.” Often, U.S. patients’ first exposure to opioids happens during post-surgical pain management.

Alan Collier, Endonovo CEO, states, “SofPulse device has shown in clinical and surgical trials as we have undertaken to significantly reduce patient opioid use and pain symptoms experienced post-operatively. Endonovo is firmly committed to promoting adoption of SofPulse for all Hospital patient surgeries due to the significant reductions in post-operative pain. Recently, in a Baylor College of Medicine study in post-surgical pain and length of stay in Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) cases, the SofPulse study results demonstrated that the use of SofPulse significantly decreased postoperative pain as measured by the VAS (Visual Analog Scale) by 50%, decreased opioid requirements (morphine equivalent dose) by 70%, and showed a significant decrease in the median Length of Stay (LOS) at the hospital by 2 days.” SofPulse, through clinical and surgical studies, has shown significant pain reduction while providing a major cost savings when used for any surgery observed.