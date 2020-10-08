 

CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) Announces the Launch of My-Cardia ECG Products and Services in Thailand

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. to begin exclusive distribution of CB Scientific’s FDA & CE-cleared EKG products to an expansive private and government hospital network

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Network Wire -- CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative products and services for the ambulatory noninvasive cardiac monitoring space, announces today the targeted start of cardiac lab services operations in the country of Thailand through the Company’s exclusive authorized distributor, Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. (MWC) and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. (MCT), beginning Oct. 29, 2020. 

Under terms of the distribution agreement, Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. will be the exclusive distributor for CBSC’s proprietary FDA and CE-cleared EKG my-Cam Cardiac Event Monitor, the interactive cloud-based My-Cardia acquisition software, and the associated smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms in Thailand. The My-Cardia product line is designed specifically for the Remote Cardiac Ambulatory ECG market to help in the detection of abnormal heart rhythms while providing improved compliance for the patient, as well as more timely, convenient and accurate information for the physician.

"Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand is committed to providing and delivering the best wellness and healthcare ECG services to more than 1,300 private and government hospitals in Thailand to assist our healthcare providers and physicians in early detection and diagnosis of a patient’s abnormal cardiac rhythm," said Joe Chan, executive director for Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand. "With a total population of 69 million people in Thailand, where cardiovascular disease has increased steadily over the past decade and is now the major leading cause of death in our country, this clearly indicates the critical need for innovative diagnostic products and services like these in Thailand. Offering the My-Cardia line of Ambulatory ECG devices and software will provide an alternative monitoring choice for our customers to improve the earlier detection of problematic cardiac rhythms which will help to improve patients' lives."

