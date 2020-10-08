 

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Corporate Restructuring and Pipeline Portfolio Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 14:05  |  48   |   |   
  • Company is restructuring with the goal of extending cash runway to mid-2022
  • Workforce to be reduced by 54%
  • Company to focus on completing Phase 3 dermatomyositis study and advancing preclinical pipeline into the clinic

Norwood, MA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system (“ECS”), today announced a restructuring of its workforce designed to reallocate capital to certain clinical and preclinical programs.

Corbus will allocate resources towards its lenabasum clinical development program in dermatomyositis (“DM”) and systemic lupus erythematosus (“SLE”), and our pipeline of other novel ECS-targeting drug candidates. The pipeline includes cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) inverse agonists, follow-on cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonists, as well as other programs with their own unique mechanism of action in the ECS field. The Company is allocating resources and implementing cost reductions designed with the objective of extending its cash runway to mid-2022. Corbus recorded cash and cash equivalents of approximately $83 million at September 30, 2020.

The Company intends to reduce ongoing expenses and extend its existing cash runway through the following restructuring initiatives and to prioritize its pipeline:

  • Implementing a restructuring program which will result in a reduction of its workforce by 54%;
  • Focusing on those tasks on the critical path for lenabasum in DM and SLE; and
  • Prioritizing its preclinical pipeline based on what the Company believes is its most promising candidates.

Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, said, “I want to thank our employees for their invaluable contributions to Corbus and the commitment they have shown to improving lives of people with rare inflammatory diseases. We believe that reorganizing the business is critical to our success. We will continue to focus our strategy on the potential for lenabasum in serious autoimmune diseases, including through the completion of our Phase 3 clinical trial in DM with an expected data readout in Q4 of next year, and leveraging our preclinical pipeline. We plan to present the full dataset from the RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study at upcoming medical conferences and are continuing to analyze the data to better understand potential for further study in systemic sclerosis. The dataset from our Phase 2b cystic fibrosis study is currently being presented at the NACFC 2020 conference, and we are assessing potential next steps in CF.”

Seite 1 von 3
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2b Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
65
Aussichtsreiche Chance im Medizinischen Cannabis-Bereich