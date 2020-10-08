Avricore Health’s HealthTab Achieves Critical Milestones in Connecting New Testing Device

On September 22 nd , 2020 the Company announced an LOI with a prominent, publicly traded healthcare technology company with the objective of integrating and marketing the device and the Company’s platform for the purpose of delivering real-time testing and data reporting in community pharmacy.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (" Avricore " or the " Company ") has achieved significant milestones in completing due diligence, technical reviews and initial connectivity between its real-time data reporting platform, HealthTab and a leading point-of-care device.

Key to the Company’s work in relation to the LOI was to confirm the testing performance of the device, as well as to evaluate the device’s software compatibility with HealthTab’s proprietary middleware.

The Company engaged CEQAL Inc., a world-leading reference method laboratory located in Vancouver, B.C. to complete an independent evaluation of the device’s testing performance (accuracy, precision and total error). The Company is pleased to report that all minimum performance criteria were met, including an average total error of <9% for lipids and <5% for HbA1c blood glucose. This level of performance meets the lipid measurement goals established by the National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP) and is comparable with the larger testing platforms used by hospital and private medical laboratories across Canada.

As a critical first step towards full system integration, Company Chief Technology Officer Rodger Seccombe has successfully demonstrated secure, two-way communication between the device and HealthTab.

“With the pharmacist’s scope of practice expected to expand and strong public demand for better health screening, the combination of these two proprietary technologies will bring forward a revolution in the way patients can take control of their health,” says Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. “With this partnership, we have the potential for a robust expansion of locations this year and in 2021.”

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.