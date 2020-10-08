 

Bionano's Saphyr Plays Essential Role in Identifying Three Previously Unknown Genetic Mutation Types in Cancer in Study from Weill Cornell

Publication in the peer-reviewed journal Cell identifies three new distinct classes of structural variations associated with poor outcomes in breast and ovarian cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, and melanomas, helping provide new insights on aggressive tumor growth that could support future development of targeted therapeutics and personalized treatment

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that its Saphyr system played a key role in a research study by Marcin Imielinski, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical School, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell. The study identified three new distinct classes of structural variations (SVs) in the DNA of thousands of cancer samples across multiple cancer types, and used Saphyr to characterize the precise structure and genomic location of these variations. These previously unknown types of complex rearrangements help explain different mechanisms that enable cancer cells to expand and grow rapidly while simultaneously evading natural defense mechanisms and treatment. With the addition of Bionano’s Saphyr data, the study demonstrated that these structural variants generate a large number of fusion proteins and represent therapeutic targets and/or prognostic biomarkers of disease progression. 

While cancer genomes traditionally have been studied with a combination of low-resolution cytogenetic methods or with next-generation sequencing (NGS), Bionano’s Saphyr instrument provides long-range data that enables a high-resolution, long-range view into the cancer genome and cancer biology. At a presentation providing an update on the study given at the March 31, 2020 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology Conference, Dr. Imielinski explained how short-read data alone is unable to resolve the structure of these newly discovered structural variants because short reads provide a very local view of the genome, and further explained how integrating long-range data generated by Bionano’s optical mapping technology was essential to obtaining a complete understanding of these structures, including their biological significance.

