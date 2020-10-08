 

U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) Deploys BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution for Two-factor Authentication Compliance

WALL, N.J., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that the U.S. Government Services Agency (GSA), which provides centralized procurement for the federal government, selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM solution to deliver flexible, secure and compliant two-factor authentication for a public facing central communication application.

The Office of GSA Information Technology (OGIT) administers a publicly accessible electronic mailing list environment and has a security requirement to enforce two-factor authentication for users who log in to the Listserv web interface. By leveraging the PortalGuard IAM platform and its extensive experience working with legacy software applications, the BIO-key team provided a more efficient enrollment and credential management process for the Listserv environment. Listserv users will be prompted to enroll a second form of authentication using one of fifteen authentication options supported by PortalGuard, including finger and voice biometrics, SMS PINs, tokens, mobile authenticators, push authentication and smart cards.

“We are honored to partner with the GSA to support their security initiative for this important public facing communication application,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, BIO-key. “Stringent security compliance requirements are mandatory for all government agencies because of the nature of the information and data that is entrusted to them. In this case, we enhanced their legacy Listserv application to provide secure, frictionless two-factor authentication with self-service capabilities for all end-users.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively- priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of PistolStar into our business; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

