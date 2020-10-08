Digirad Corporation to Present at the Best Ideas Virtual Conference on October 13th

Digirad’s main presentation is scheduled for 12:30 pm ET. Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37949 . Additionally, Digirad’s management will be speaking with investors during the event.

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments, today announced that its management team will be presenting at the Best Ideas Virtual Conference, on Tuesday, October 13.

Investors can also download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Digirad’s Investor Relations section of the website: http://ir.digirad.com/

About Digirad Corporation

Digirad Corporation is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments.

Healthcare Division (Digirad Health)

Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products. Digirad Health operates in three businesses: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing the equipment or outsourcing the procedure. The Mobile Healthcare business provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (“CT”), magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), positron emission tomography (“PET”), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient mobile service. The Diagnostic Imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Building & Construction Division (ATRM)

ATRM Holdings, Inc. (“ATRM”) manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential applications. ATRM operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply retail operations. The modular building manufacturing business is operated by KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”), the structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing segment is operated by EdgeBuilder, Inc. (“EdgeBuilder”), and the retail building supplies are sold through Glenbrook Building Supply, Inc. (“Glenbrook”). KBS, EdgeBuilder and Glenbrook are wholly-owned subsidiaries of ATRM, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digirad.