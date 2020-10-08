H2O Innovation Wins Water Company of the Year Award at the 2020 Global Water Awards

This award was presented to the Corporation for the success of its activities during 2019. It has, among other things, recorded record revenues, made its largest acquisition to date, and commissioned its largest membrane bioreactor plant (Decatur, AK), also being the first of its type ever installed in Arkansas. H 2 O Innovation’s tailored M&A strategy reached new heights in 2019 with the acquisition of Genesys - its largest transaction to date. This transaction means the Corporation now has one of the largest specialty chemicals distribution networks in the world, marking a turning point in the team's ability to provide a broad range of chemical solutions. Ultimately, 2019 was the year Piedmont really showed the global seawater desalination market what it is capable of. The culmination of a long list of successful contracts was the supply of cartridge filter housings for the 900,000 m 3 /d Taweelah plant in the United Arab Emirates - which will become the largest membrane desalination plant in the world. “The genius of H 2 O Innovation’s dynamic leadership team has been to encourage the three pillars of the business to work in harmony to deliver a uniquely tailored value proposition. No company, large or small, did more last year to earn the respect of its competitors and its clients”, stated Tom Scotney , Editor of G WI.

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce it has won the Water Company of the Year award at the 2020 Global Water Awards. This is the highest honor in the international water treatment industry and the first time a Canadian company has received this award. The winners are announced weekly through the Global Water Intelligence (GWI) newsletter. The Corporation was nominated with Culligan, Essential Utilities, Inc. and Kurita Water Industries, three (3) big players in the water industry: https://vimeo.com/465092214 .

“We could not be prouder to have won this prestigious award, especially as H 2 O Innovation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year! This recognition is a vote of confidence not only from the jury of the GWI, but also from the whole industry. It is like receiving the Best Picture award at the Oscars. Over the years, we have been able to meet many challenges, face the unpredictable adversity of the global pandemic, build a remarkable team and continue to serve a growing clientele in Canada, the United States and internationally through a network passionate, competent and loyal distributors. All our efforts have resulted in H 2 O Innovation being recognized today as a leading player in the international water treatment industry! It is difficult to predict the future, but the last years have shown how our tenacity and ability to adapt to change can influence our journey and foster the emergence of a unique water treatment company combining membrane filtration technologies, specialty products and amazing customer care. It is on these bases that H 2 O Innovation looks with confidence to the next twenty years. Our team is ready to take on new challenges, continue to adapt to the needs of our customers and reinvent this exciting, essential and growing water treatment industry”, added Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

