 

Berry Global Announces Investment in Healthcare Asset

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) today announced that it is investing in a state-of-the-art Reicofil R5 asset to provide incremental capacity to serve the fast growing Asia healthcare markets. The investment is targeted to meet forecasted market and customer growth and will be focused on high performance applications in the desired healthcare markets. The nonwovens investment supports Berry’s strategy to further its leadership position in healthcare.

The new asset will be installed at Berry’s Nanhai, China, facility, which is strategically positioned to serve customers in the rapidly growing Southeast Asia region. Current projections are for startup in the September quarter of 2022.

“We are committed to further partnering with our customers to pursue growth opportunities around the world. The added capacity achieved through this asset is a next step in advancing our market leading position in healthcare material solutions,” said Curt Begle, President of Berry’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division. “This investment comes on the heels of the successful commercialization of the first of its kind R5 asset in Berry’s Nanhai, China, facility, serving the high-loft soft material needs of the premium hygiene markets throughout the Asia region.”

Berry will be the first company in the world to secure two state-of-the-art R5 assets. Once installed, the asset will be critical in the manufacturing of healthcare nonwoven materials, primarily surgical drapes and gowns.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has approximately 47,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.

