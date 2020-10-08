 

scPharmaceuticals Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today provided a business update on FUROSCIX, its investigational proprietary formulation of furosemide for subcutaneous administration.

“As we look forward to our upcoming December 30, 2020 PDUFA date for FUROSCIX, we are building out what we believe is a world-class commercial team capable of executing a successful product launch, if approved,” stated John Tucker, president and chief executive officer of scPharmaceuticals. “In addition, our three posters at this year’s Heart Failure Society of America virtual meeting contributed to the growing body of evidence suggesting that FUROSCIX has the potential to be a cost-effective treatment for congestion in patients with heart failure outside the hospital. This is a significant unmet medical need highlighted by Drs. Bensimhon and Desai during our recent Key Opinion Leader webinar. We believe FUROSCIX can help to address this need.”

Commercial Preparedness Activities

To prepare for the launch of FUROSCIX, if approved, the Company has made key additions to its commercial team, including vice presidents of marketing, sales and market access. In addition, recruitment for the Company’s field sales team is ongoing and remains closely aligned with currently anticipated regulatory timelines.

12 Month Drug Stability Data

The Company has submitted twelve-month drug stability data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Pursuant to an agreement with the FDA, scPharmaceuticals was permitted to submit its New Drug Application (NDA) with nine months of drug stability data and submit the remining three months during the FDA’s review. All drug stability data has now been submitted.

Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020

scPharmaceuticals participated in three virtual poster presentations at the HFSA Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020. Posters included:

  1. FUROSCIX Real-World Evaluation for Decreasing Hospital Admissions in Heart Failure - (FREEDOM-HF)
     • The methods for an ongoing, interventional clinical trial evaluating the economic impact of treating patients who present to the emergency department with worsening heart failure due to congestion with FUROSCIX outside the hospital setting are described.
    Seite 1 von 4
    scPharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
scPharmaceuticals Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on FUROSCIX (furosemide) for subcutaneous administration