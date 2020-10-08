scPharmaceuticals Provides Business Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today provided a business update on FUROSCIX, its investigational proprietary formulation of furosemide for subcutaneous administration.

“As we look forward to our upcoming December 30, 2020 PDUFA date for FUROSCIX, we are building out what we believe is a world-class commercial team capable of executing a successful product launch, if approved,” stated John Tucker, president and chief executive officer of scPharmaceuticals. “In addition, our three posters at this year’s Heart Failure Society of America virtual meeting contributed to the growing body of evidence suggesting that FUROSCIX has the potential to be a cost-effective treatment for congestion in patients with heart failure outside the hospital. This is a significant unmet medical need highlighted by Drs. Bensimhon and Desai during our recent Key Opinion Leader webinar. We believe FUROSCIX can help to address this need.”