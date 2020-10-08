scPharmaceuticals Provides Business Update
scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today provided a business update on FUROSCIX, its investigational proprietary formulation of furosemide for subcutaneous administration.
“As we look forward to our upcoming December 30, 2020 PDUFA date for FUROSCIX, we are building out what we believe is a world-class commercial team capable of executing a successful product launch, if approved,” stated John Tucker, president and chief executive officer of scPharmaceuticals. “In addition, our three posters at this year’s Heart Failure Society of America virtual meeting contributed to the growing body of evidence suggesting that FUROSCIX has the potential to be a cost-effective treatment for congestion in patients with heart failure outside the hospital. This is a significant unmet medical need highlighted by Drs. Bensimhon and Desai during our recent Key Opinion Leader webinar. We believe FUROSCIX can help to address this need.”
Commercial Preparedness Activities
To prepare for the launch of FUROSCIX, if approved, the Company has made key additions to its commercial team, including vice presidents of marketing, sales and market access. In addition, recruitment for the Company’s field sales team is ongoing and remains closely aligned with currently anticipated regulatory timelines.
12 Month Drug Stability Data
The Company has submitted twelve-month drug stability data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Pursuant to an agreement with the FDA, scPharmaceuticals was permitted to submit its New Drug Application (NDA) with nine months of drug stability data and submit the remining three months during the FDA’s review. All drug stability data has now been submitted.
Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020
scPharmaceuticals participated in three virtual poster presentations at the HFSA Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020. Posters included:
-
FUROSCIX Real-World Evaluation for Decreasing Hospital Admissions in Heart Failure - (FREEDOM-HF)
• The methods for an ongoing, interventional clinical trial evaluating the economic impact of treating patients who present to the emergency department with worsening heart failure due to congestion with FUROSCIX outside the hospital setting are described.
