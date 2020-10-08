 

Seattle Genetics, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Seagen Inc.

Seagen Inc. is the new corporate name for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN), a global biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative cancer medicines that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives around the world. The evolution of the corporate name reflects the transformation of Seagen as it expands operations globally to bring its marketed medicines to more patients, pursues new indications for approved medicines and continues to advance its pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol: “SGEN.”

“The change in our corporate name from Seattle Genetics to Seagen reflects who we are today, as we expand our presence beyond the Pacific Northwest and outside of the United States to support the commercialization of TUKYSA globally,” said Clay Siegall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Seagen. “We have three marketed products and a robust development pipeline of novel targeted product candidates. As we increase our global presence by adding new team members and locations outside of the United States as well as through strategic partnerships, we are better positioned to bring important new therapies to cancer patients around the world. Our passion for helping patients is stronger than ever.”

Seagen is focused on discovering safe and effective novel therapeutics to advance cancer care. As a pioneer in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Seagen has been a leader in novel cancer therapeutics for more than 20 years. ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) is approved in over 70 countries around the world and continues to make a difference in the lives of patients with several types of lymphomas. In the last year, Seagen successfully launched two new cancer medicines that address significant unmet medical needs. PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) was the first antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial (bladder) cancer following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. TUKYSA (tucatinib) was approved in the U.S. for metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer following an expedited U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. TUKYSA has also received approval in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland under the Project Orbis initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence and is under review with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

