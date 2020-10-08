AMC Theatres to Have More Than 520 of Its 600 Locations Open by Mid-October as 14 AMC Locations in the State of Washington Reopen on October 16

In areas where theatres are not yet able to open, AMC continues to have discussions with local authorities about resuming operations. AMC will reopen its remaining theatres once authorized to do so by state and local officials. All reopened AMCs stringently enforce AMC Safe & Clean and follow all local guidelines and directives.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced that 14 AMC locations in the state of Washington will begin operations on Friday, October 16. Washington is the 43rd state out of the 45 U.S. states served by AMC in which AMC will have a theatre that is open for moviegoers. This announcement, along with recent announcements about reopenings in California, Michigan and North Carolina, means AMC will open more than 50 locations in the first three weeks of October. Beginning October 16, AMC expects to have more than 520 of its approximately 600 theatre circuit open and serving guests.

Moviegoers headed to the theatre can expect several new movies in the coming weeks. Exciting titles include THE WAR WITH GRANDPA starring Robert De Niro, and YELLOW ROSE, which open this weekend in the United States. Other titles coming soon include HONEST THIEF and 2 HEARTS on October 16, THE EMPTY MAN on October 23, COME PLAY on October 30, LET HIM GO on November 6, FREAKY and THE COMEBACK TRAIL on November 13, SOUL on November 20 and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE and HAPPIEST SEASON on November 25, as well as local language films in certain countries outside the U.S.

AMC CEO Adam Aron commented: “We are excited to welcome back our guests in the state of Washington. With this reopening in the Pacific Northwest, we are equally encouraged that we will now have an AMC theatre open in 43 of the 45 states that AMC serves. An overwhelming majority of state and local governments recognize the strong steps we have taken through AMC Safe & Clean to ensure that we are reopening responsibly and with a focus on the health and safety of our guests and associates. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”