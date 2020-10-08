 

IFF Releases 12th Annual Speed Smelling Collectors Edition Slow Smelling to Celebrate the Timelessness of Fragrance

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition & ingredients, announced today the launch of its new Speed Smelling collection, this year named Slow Smelling, a culmination of a side-project initiative designed to empower in-house perfumers with the freedom to create a set of uncommon scents without constraints.

Slow Smelling (Photo: Business Wire)

Launched in 2009, the annual fragrance collection serves as sensorial and experiential variation on the concept of speed dating, showcasing the imagination and talent of IFF’s creative team through an ancillary press event with its perfumers. With the unprecedented challenges the world has faced this year, the 2020 Slow Smelling collection was inspired by the suspension of time and of calmness as a way of reconnection to the self. The coffrets presented at the virtual event, held in June, are now available for consumers to purchase online.

“Our perfumers thrive on creative challenges,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF’s Divisional CEO, Scent. We are thrilled to support the artistry of our perfumers and to celebrate the mastery of the craft with this edition. Produced at our Atelier du Parfumeur in Grasse, where each fragrance is still compounded by hand, this pursuit is a testament to Perfumery’s World Heritage Status granted by UNESCO to the region and underscores the unrivaled fragrance experiences that we can create at IFF.”

The 2020 Slow Smelling Collection includes fragrances by Fanny Bal, Nicolas Beaulieu, Caroline Dumur, Jean-Christophe Hérault, Bruno Jovanovic, Juliette Karagueuzoglou, Delphine Lebeau, Domitille Michalon-Bertier and Julien Rasquinet, as well as Master Perfumers Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion. The coffrets are now available exclusively at auparfum.com (EU) and Luckyscent.com (US).

Exclusive videos featuring IFF’s perfumers, their creations and pioneering ingredients can be found on the Company’s YouTube channel.

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

