 

The Hartford Names Bob Gulino Head Of Central Division Field Sales And Underwriting For Middle And Large Commercial

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:00   

The Hartford appointed Bob Gulino as head of the Central Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business. Gulino now leads the sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers across 13 Midwestern states from Minnesota to Texas. He reports to Tracey Ant, head of Field Operations & General Industries for Middle and Large Commercial insurance.



Bob Gulino, head of the Central Division for The Hartford's Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business

Bob Gulino, head of the Central Division for The Hartford's Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business (Photo: Business Wire)

“For more than 20 years Bob has served the Middle and Large Commercial business in a wide variety of field underwriting and leadership positions,” said Ant. “Bob's underwriting and technical acumen coupled with his passion for developing talent, involvement in the community and credibility with our brokers and agents, will play an important role in executing our business priorities.”

Gulino joined The Hartford in 1999 as a Middle Market underwriter and has held a number of leadership positions in Middle and Large Commercial from assistant regional vice president, to branch manager in St. Louis and most recently regional vice president.

Gulino attended Illinois Wesleyan University and is currently the board chair of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation and on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement USA.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-M

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

