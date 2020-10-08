The Hartford Names Bob Gulino Head Of Central Division Field Sales And Underwriting For Middle And Large Commercial

The Hartford appointed Bob Gulino as head of the Central Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business. Gulino now leads the sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers across 13 Midwestern states from Minnesota to Texas. He reports to Tracey Ant, head of Field Operations & General Industries for Middle and Large Commercial insurance.

Bob Gulino, head of the Central Division for The Hartford's Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business (Photo: Business Wire)

“For more than 20 years Bob has served the Middle and Large Commercial business in a wide variety of field underwriting and leadership positions,” said Ant. “Bob's underwriting and technical acumen coupled with his passion for developing talent, involvement in the community and credibility with our brokers and agents, will play an important role in executing our business priorities.”

Gulino joined The Hartford in 1999 as a Middle Market underwriter and has held a number of leadership positions in Middle and Large Commercial from assistant regional vice president, to branch manager in St. Louis and most recently regional vice president.

Gulino attended Illinois Wesleyan University and is currently the board chair of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation and on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement USA.

