Infosys Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:

INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting,

announced today that Forrester has named Infosys a global leader in Digital

Process Automation (DPA) Services, in its recent report entitled "The Forrester

Wave(TM): Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2020". Infosys ranked

highest in the "current offering" category and among the top two in the

"strategy" category. The report notes Infosys' long history in process

automation and a deep, impressive expertise in executing large and sophisticated

projects across North America, Europe, and Asia.



For the report, Forrester assessed 13 service providers through its 22-criteria

evaluation of DPA services. The report recognizes Infosys for its investments in

unique IP to ease the development experience on DPA platforms and strengths in

process discovery, modeling, and documentation. The report also acknowledges

Infosys' mature customer experience.







said, "We see global enterprises moving towards a cloud economy that makes them

adaptable, flexible and interoperable. Our innovative digital process automation

offerings, part of Infosys cobalt, help enterprises accelerate this cloud

journey. Our FLUID DPA strategy, a core differentiator together with our digital

capabilities, including low code application development, deliver perceptive

experiences and responsive business value chains. This helps organizations in

accelerating their speed to market and evolving towards becoming a resilient

live enterprise. Being recognized as a Leader by Forrester validates for us the

excellence of our capabilities and investments made in this space."



Rob Koplowitz, Vice President, Principal Analyst Serving Application Development

& Delivery Professionals and John Bratincevic, Senior Analyst at Forrester,

wrote in the report, "Infosys excels in areas related to wide technology

deployment. Process discovery, modeling, and documentation are all strengths -

with extensive partnerships to match. Its work enabling citizen developers is

also industry-leading, with investments in unique IP to ease the development

experience on DPA platforms and provide in-context feedback through virtual

coaches. Infosys' customer experience methodology is also very mature, and

reference client feedback indicated strong customer experience results. Infosys

is a good choice when you have a wide range of sophisticated DPA needs that

require deep technical and process expertise."



A complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave for Digital Process Automation Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Dinesh Rao, EVP and Global Head - Enterprise Application Services, Infosys ,said, "We see global enterprises moving towards a cloud economy that makes themadaptable, flexible and interoperable. Our innovative digital process automationofferings, part of Infosys cobalt, help enterprises accelerate this cloudjourney. Our FLUID DPA strategy, a core differentiator together with our digitalcapabilities, including low code application development, deliver perceptiveexperiences and responsive business value chains. This helps organizations inaccelerating their speed to market and evolving towards becoming a resilientlive enterprise. Being recognized as a Leader by Forrester validates for us theexcellence of our capabilities and investments made in this space."Rob Koplowitz, Vice President, Principal Analyst Serving Application Development& Delivery Professionals and John Bratincevic, Senior Analyst at Forrester,wrote in the report, "Infosys excels in areas related to wide technologydeployment. Process discovery, modeling, and documentation are all strengths -with extensive partnerships to match. Its work enabling citizen developers isalso industry-leading, with investments in unique IP to ease the developmentexperience on DPA platforms and provide in-context feedback through virtualcoaches. Infosys' customer experience methodology is also very mature, andreference client feedback indicated strong customer experience results. Infosysis a good choice when you have a wide range of sophisticated DPA needs thatrequire deep technical and process expertise."A complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave for Digital Process Automation