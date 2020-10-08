Infosys Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:
INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting,
announced today that Forrester has named Infosys a global leader in Digital
Process Automation (DPA) Services, in its recent report entitled "The Forrester
Wave(TM): Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2020". Infosys ranked
highest in the "current offering" category and among the top two in the
"strategy" category. The report notes Infosys' long history in process
automation and a deep, impressive expertise in executing large and sophisticated
projects across North America, Europe, and Asia.
For the report, Forrester assessed 13 service providers through its 22-criteria
evaluation of DPA services. The report recognizes Infosys for its investments in
unique IP to ease the development experience on DPA platforms and strengths in
process discovery, modeling, and documentation. The report also acknowledges
Infosys' mature customer experience.
Dinesh Rao, EVP and Global Head - Enterprise Application Services, Infosys ,
said, "We see global enterprises moving towards a cloud economy that makes them
adaptable, flexible and interoperable. Our innovative digital process automation
offerings, part of Infosys cobalt, help enterprises accelerate this cloud
journey. Our FLUID DPA strategy, a core differentiator together with our digital
capabilities, including low code application development, deliver perceptive
experiences and responsive business value chains. This helps organizations in
accelerating their speed to market and evolving towards becoming a resilient
live enterprise. Being recognized as a Leader by Forrester validates for us the
excellence of our capabilities and investments made in this space."
Rob Koplowitz, Vice President, Principal Analyst Serving Application Development
& Delivery Professionals and John Bratincevic, Senior Analyst at Forrester,
wrote in the report, "Infosys excels in areas related to wide technology
deployment. Process discovery, modeling, and documentation are all strengths -
with extensive partnerships to match. Its work enabling citizen developers is
also industry-leading, with investments in unique IP to ease the development
experience on DPA platforms and provide in-context feedback through virtual
coaches. Infosys' customer experience methodology is also very mature, and
reference client feedback indicated strong customer experience results. Infosys
is a good choice when you have a wide range of sophisticated DPA needs that
require deep technical and process expertise."
A complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave for Digital Process Automation
A complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave for Digital Process Automation
