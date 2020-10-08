New Data Evaluating KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) With Concomitant Immunomodulation to Be Presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that data from the investigator-initiated trial, REduCing Immunogenicity to PegloticasE (RECIPE), will be presented during ACR Convergence Nov. 5-9, 2020. Additional studies on the concomitant use of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) with an immunomodulator to optimize the treatment for people living with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies (also known as uncontrolled gout) will also be presented.

“In partnership with clinicians, we continue to present real-world experiences in uncontrolled gout and highlight the latest imaging research to illustrate the impact of urate deposition throughout the body,” said Jeffrey D. Kent, M.D., FACG, FACP, executive vice president, medical affairs and outcomes research, Horizon. “As the urgency to treat uncontrolled gout has become better understood, we’ve seen a marked change in the approach to treatment. These changes are reflected by the wide array of data being presented at this year’s ACR meeting.”