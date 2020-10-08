 

New Data Evaluating KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) With Concomitant Immunomodulation to Be Presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:15  |  49   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that data from the investigator-initiated trial, REduCing Immunogenicity to PegloticasE (RECIPE), will be presented during ACR Convergence Nov. 5-9, 2020. Additional studies on the concomitant use of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) with an immunomodulator to optimize the treatment for people living with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies (also known as uncontrolled gout) will also be presented.

“In partnership with clinicians, we continue to present real-world experiences in uncontrolled gout and highlight the latest imaging research to illustrate the impact of urate deposition throughout the body,” said Jeffrey D. Kent, M.D., FACG, FACP, executive vice president, medical affairs and outcomes research, Horizon. “As the urgency to treat uncontrolled gout has become better understood, we’ve seen a marked change in the approach to treatment. These changes are reflected by the wide array of data being presented at this year’s ACR meeting.”

Presentations on KRYSTEXXA co-prescribed with an immunomodulator include:

  • Reducing immunogenicity of pegloticase (RECIPE) with concomitant use of mycophenolate mofetil in patients with refractory gout— results of a Phase 2 double blind randomized controlled trial
     Proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial on the effect of a short-term course of mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) on pegloticase response rates and mitigation of anti-pegloticase antibody production
    • Abstract: 0952, K. Saag
    • (Oral presentation) Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020; 5:20- 5:30 p.m. ET
      Investigator-initiated trial
  • A multi-center efficacy and safety study of methotrexate to increase response rates in patients with uncontrolled gout receiving pegloticase (MIRROR): 12-month results of an open-label study
     12-month data from the ongoing open-label MIRROR study provides additional insight on how the addition of methotrexate impacts the KRYSTEXXA response rate among people with uncontrolled gout
    • Abstract: 0677, J. Botson
    • Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020; 9 – 11 a.m. ET
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Nov. 2, 2020
07.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
05.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Selected as a Winner of the R&D 100 Award
01.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named as an Angels in Adoption Honoree by U.S. Congressional Coalition on Adoption for #RAREis Adoption Fund partnership with Gift of Adoption
16.09.20
MIRROR Open-Label Trial Data Published in Journal of Rheumatology Show 79 Percent of Patients Achieved a Complete Response Using KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) with Methotrexate