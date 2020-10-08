New Data Evaluating KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) With Concomitant Immunomodulation to Be Presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that data from the investigator-initiated trial, REduCing Immunogenicity to PegloticasE (RECIPE), will be presented during ACR Convergence Nov. 5-9, 2020. Additional studies on the concomitant use of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) with an immunomodulator to optimize the treatment for people living with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies (also known as uncontrolled gout) will also be presented.
“In partnership with clinicians, we continue to present real-world experiences in uncontrolled gout and highlight the latest imaging research to illustrate the impact of urate deposition throughout the body,” said Jeffrey D. Kent, M.D., FACG, FACP, executive vice president, medical affairs and outcomes research, Horizon. “As the urgency to treat uncontrolled gout has become better understood, we’ve seen a marked change in the approach to treatment. These changes are reflected by the wide array of data being presented at this year’s ACR meeting.”
Presentations on KRYSTEXXA co-prescribed with an immunomodulator include:
-
Reducing immunogenicity of pegloticase (RECIPE) with concomitant use of mycophenolate mofetil in patients with refractory gout— results of a Phase 2 double blind randomized controlled
trial
Proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial on the effect of a short-term course of mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) on pegloticase response rates and mitigation of anti-pegloticase antibody production
- Abstract: 0952, K. Saag
- (Oral presentation) Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020; 5:20- 5:30 p.m. ET
Investigator-initiated trial
-
A multi-center efficacy and safety study of methotrexate to increase response rates in patients with uncontrolled gout receiving pegloticase (MIRROR): 12-month results of an open-label
study
12-month data from the ongoing open-label MIRROR study provides additional insight on how the addition of methotrexate impacts the KRYSTEXXA response rate among people with uncontrolled gout
- Abstract: 0677, J. Botson
- Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020; 9 – 11 a.m. ET
-
Pharmacokinetics of pegloticase and methotrexate polyglutamate(s) in patients with uncontrolled gout receiving pegloticase and co-treatment of methotrexate
