TCT Connect to Highlight How Impella Enables Improved Outcomes for High-Risk PCI, Cardiogenic Shock and Right Heart Failure Patients

The benefits of a more complete revascularization with Impella heart pumps in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients and the value of Impella protocol-based treatment for survival and native heart recovery in cardiogenic shock patients will be highlighted at TCT Connect, the 32nd annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. Throughout the virtual conference, October 14-18, leading physicians will present data about the benefits of Impella therapy, while Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) will offer virtual training around access, closure and patient management skills to achieve improved outcomes.

The latest data from the PROTECT III trial has been selected as a TCT Connect 2020 “Best of Abstract” and will be presented by William O’Neill, MD, on Thursday, October 15 at 3:25 p.m. EDT. This presentation will be an update to the PROTECT III data presented at TCT 2019 which demonstrated a reduction in the primary endpoint of death, stroke, myocardial infarction and repeat procedures at 90 days with Impella-supported Protected PCI, compared to the PROTECT II Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT). The PROTECT series of FDA clinical studies, which includes PROTECT I, the PROTECT II RCT and PROTECT III, is the largest-ever FDA study of hemodynamically supported high-risk PCI patients.

Abiomed is hosting two e-satellite symposia where renowned interventionalists will present data and best practices for using Impella technology to improve outcomes in both high-risk PCI and cardiogenic shock.

The first symposium will feature best practices for using percutaneous mechanical circulatory support to enable complete revascularization in complex and sick patients, including COVID-19 patients. It is chaired by Cindy Grines, MD, chief scientific officer of Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute in Atlanta and president of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI).

The schedule for this symposium is below:

Protected PCI in COVID-19 Era: The Rise in Importance of Complete Revascularization

Saturday, October 17

2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT

Chair: Cindy Grines, MD

Presenters: