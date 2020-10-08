 

TCT Connect to Highlight How Impella Enables Improved Outcomes for High-Risk PCI, Cardiogenic Shock and Right Heart Failure Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

The benefits of a more complete revascularization with Impella heart pumps in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients and the value of Impella protocol-based treatment for survival and native heart recovery in cardiogenic shock patients will be highlighted at TCT Connect, the 32nd annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. Throughout the virtual conference, October 14-18, leading physicians will present data about the benefits of Impella therapy, while Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) will offer virtual training around access, closure and patient management skills to achieve improved outcomes.

The latest data from the PROTECT III trial has been selected as a TCT Connect 2020 “Best of Abstract” and will be presented by William O’Neill, MD, on Thursday, October 15 at 3:25 p.m. EDT. This presentation will be an update to the PROTECT III data presented at TCT 2019 which demonstrated a reduction in the primary endpoint of death, stroke, myocardial infarction and repeat procedures at 90 days with Impella-supported Protected PCI, compared to the PROTECT II Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT). The PROTECT series of FDA clinical studies, which includes PROTECT I, the PROTECT II RCT and PROTECT III, is the largest-ever FDA study of hemodynamically supported high-risk PCI patients.

Abiomed is hosting two e-satellite symposia where renowned interventionalists will present data and best practices for using Impella technology to improve outcomes in both high-risk PCI and cardiogenic shock.

The first symposium will feature best practices for using percutaneous mechanical circulatory support to enable complete revascularization in complex and sick patients, including COVID-19 patients. It is chaired by Cindy Grines, MD, chief scientific officer of Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute in Atlanta and president of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI).

The schedule for this symposium is below:

Protected PCI in COVID-19 Era: The Rise in Importance of Complete Revascularization
 Saturday, October 17
2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT
Chair: Cindy Grines, MD

Presenters:

  • Protected PCI in COVID-19 Era: The Rise in Importance of Complete Revascularization
     Cindy Grines, MD
  • Clinical Relevance of Revascularization Extent in Protected PCI: Insight from Italian Studies
     Francesco Burzotta, MD
  • Contemporary Practices of HR-PCI Using Percutaneous MCS: Results from PROTECT III, The Largest Prospective Multi-Center Single-Arm Study
     Jeffrey W. Moses, MD
  • Rapid and Safe Adoption of the New Single-Access Technique
    Seite 1 von 3
    Abiomed Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
Abiomed to Hold Fireside Chat at the Raymond James North American Equities Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.07.20
37
Value und Wachstum in einem Wert gleichzeitig