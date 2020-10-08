 

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts at Upcoming Major Breast Cancer Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), including two corresponding posters. SABCS 2020 will be held in a virtual format from December 8-11, 2020. SABCS anticipates publishing the abstracts in late November 2020 and the posters on December 9, 2020.

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “While we previously reported that in the GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial that no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after 5 years of follow-up if the patient received their primary GP2 treatments, we are pleased to be able to present the final 5 year analysis, including Kaplan-Meier disease free survival curves and patient demographics.”

Dr. F. Joseph Daugherty, CMO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “We look forward to sharing this data with breast cancer key opinion leaders as we recruit clinicians and clinical sites for participation in our planned Phase III clinical trial. This data will further advance the development of GP2 and support our common goal to provide patients and clinicians with a safe and effective treatment option to prevent recurrences following surgery, and thereby prevent metastatic breast cancer.”

The first abstract and poster will present the final 5 year follow-up efficacy and demographic data across all patient populations from the completed prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, single-blinded, multicenter, Phase IIb clinical study evaluating the reduction of recurrences. The presentation will include disease free survival curves for both HER2/neu 3+ and HER2/neu 1-2+ patient populations, including the demographics for stage of cancer, hormone receptor status, node status, and prior treatment with chemotherapy, radiation, endocrine therapy or trastuzumab.

The second abstract and poster will present the design of the planned Phase III clinical trial. The trial is designed as a single registration trial which will include an interim analysis seeking conditional marketing approval from the FDA upon the interim analysis data read out followed by submission of a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA).

Seite 1 von 3
Greenwich LifeSciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor and Partnering Conferences