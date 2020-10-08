CoreLogic Risk Analysis Shows Hurricane Delta Threatens 293,685 Homes with Storm Surge Damage

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released data analysis showing 293,685 single-family and multifamily homes across Louisiana and the U.S. Gulf Coast with a reconstruction cost value (RCV) of approximately $62.85 billion are at potential risk of storm surge damage from Hurricane Delta based on its projected Category 2 status at landfall. These estimates are based on the October 7, 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) National Hurricane Center forecast.

Hurricane Delta: Number of Homes at Storm Surge Risk and Associated Reconstruction Cost Value (Graphic: Business Wire)

“After battering the Yucatán Peninsula near Cancún, Mexico, Hurricane Delta is headed for the Gulf Coast just weeks after Hurricane Laura brought significant wind and storm surge damage to the Texas and Louisiana coastlines,” said Curtis McDonald, meteorologist and senior product manager of CoreLogic. “Residents in these coastal areas are already trying to recover from their losses and are now faced with a second substantial storm. This season has been relentless, and Louisianans should be prepared for the long recovery road ahead.”

As Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf, its path will become more certain and the metropolitan areas at risk will narrow. For the most up-to-date storm surge exposure estimates, visit the CoreLogic natural hazard risk information center, Hazard HQ, at www.hazardhq.com.

The primary threats as Hurricane Delta makes landfall in central Louisiana will be storm surge and damaging winds. Heavy rainfall is also expected, but a fast storm speed is expected to limit catastrophic inland flooding. CoreLogic catastrophe and weather experts expect the 2020 hurricane season to continue on its above-average trend given warmer oceanic temperatures, which presents financial risk to homeowners and businesses in property services, like insurers and mortgage lenders. Hurricane-driven storm surge can cause significant property damage when high winds and low pressure cause water to amass inside the storm, releasing a powerful rush over land when the hurricane moves onshore.